You’ve probably heard of the white evangelicals who have backed President Donald Trump since he launched his campaign for president. Their story is well known to political analysts and average Americans alike: Around 80% to 81% of white evangelicals backed Trump on Election Day in 2016, catapulting him into power and remaining some of his most stalwart supporters throughout his term in office — this despite his multiple personal and political scandals.