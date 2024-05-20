Exiles from Immanuel Baptist find new life at a historic Baptist church in Little Rock

The sexual abuse schism that has rocked one of the largest Southern Baptist churches in Arkansas is now bringing new life to a Baptist church building with a different kind of history.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported May 19 that about 200 former members of Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock are forming a new congregation that meets in the historic building of another Baptist church that has been dwindling in attendance.

The newly formed Hope Church is sharing space with Pulaski Heights Baptist Church, which dates to 1912 and was started by four women. Pulaski Heights is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, a breakaway group from the Southern Baptist Convention.

Immanuel Baptist remains an SBC church, but Hope Church has not yet sought affiliation with any national denomination. It plans to seek affiliation with the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the newspaper reported.

Pulaski Heights Baptist averages about 35 in weekly attendance but owns a large building with a large sanctuary and other available space.

The two Baptist congregations intend to remain independent, the newspaper reported.

The interim pastor of the new church is Rex Horne, a former pastor at Immanuel who now serves as executive director of the Arkansas Baptist State Convention.

What Immanuel Baptist lacked that aided its conflict — bylaws — Hope Church already has. Although Hope Church only held its first public service two Sundays ago, it boasts a full plan for democratic governance, including a constitution. Rather than trustees, Hope Church has managers — two men and one woman, the newspaper said.

Hope Church already has a thriving children’s ministry and is planning for vacation Bible school in June. The newspaper reported, “They’re getting out their brushes, applying fresh coats of paint on Sunday school classroom walls.”

Pulaski Heights Baptist, which is more progressive in its theology, has struggled to grow in the eclectic neighborhood it has called home for a century. The church’s last full-time pastor, Matt Dodrill, left last year for a teaching position. Brenda Holder is the church’s interim pastor.

“We’ve been praying for God’s guidance in how to use this grand building that God has provided, and they have been looking for a place, so it’s like a hand in glove,” Holder said. “We just feel like this is an answer to their prayer as well as ours.”

Related articles:

Arkansas pastor resigns after months of dissension over mishandling child sexual abuse cases

How does a pastor survive a 59% vote of confidence? | Opinion by Mark Wingfield

Saga of Little Rock church’s conflict over sexual abuse claims still making headlines

Prominent Arkansas SBC church accused of hiding knowledge of former staff member’s abuse of child

More details emerging of Little Rock church’s abuse problem