Faith Leaders Urge G20 Leaders to Prioritize Creation, People Over Profits

Exclude from home page  |  October 29, 2021

Read the full story: Good Faith Media

Five Christian organizations that represent 500 million Christians in more than 100 countries issued a joint letter to G20 leaders in advance of their Oct. 30-31 meeting in Rome.

