Faith leaders urge independent review of Alabama executions

More than 170 pastors and other faith leaders on Tuesday urged Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to authorize an independent review of execution procedures, as Oklahoma and Tennessee did after a series of failed lethal injections in those states.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | February 9, 2023
More than 170 pastors and other faith leaders on Tuesday urged Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to authorize an independent review of execution procedures, as Oklahoma and Tennessee did after a series of failed lethal injections in those states.
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionPhawnda Moore
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionStephanie Nash
AnalysisKristen Thomason
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionZach W. Lambert
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionLisa Sharon Harper and David Gushee
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionSean Powell
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionJames Ellis III
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisLaura Ellis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsRay Mwareya
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionStephanie Nash
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionZach W. Lambert
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionLisa Sharon Harper and David Gushee
OpinionSean Powell
OpinionJames Ellis III
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionLetters to the Editor
OpinionLetters to the Editor
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionGlen Schmucker
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionTed Parks
OpinionMike Frost
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionChris Ayers
OpinionBert Montgomery
OpinionBill Thurman
OpinionEmily Hull McGee
OpinionSara Robb-Scott
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff