Far-right party wins German state election for first time since the Nazi era

For the first time since the Nazi era, a far-right party in Germany has won the largest piece of the electoral pie in a state election.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | September 4, 2024
For the first time since the Nazi era, a far-right party in Germany has won the largest piece of the electoral pie in a state election.
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisAlan Bean
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
AnalysisKristen Thomason
AnalysisJohn B. Carpenter
OpinionErich Bridges
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionKerry Smith
OpinionCatherine Meeks
AnalysisSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
OpinionLarry Brumley
OpinionLaura Mayo
OpinionGuthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons
OpinionMara Richards Bim
AnalysisRick Pidcock
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsBNG staff
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsDavid Bumgardner and Mark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionKerry Smith
OpinionCatherine Meeks
OpinionLarry Brumley
OpinionLaura Mayo
OpinionGuthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons
OpinionMara Richards Bim
OpinionJ. Basil Dannebohm
OpinionJack Nassar
OpinionKen Tatum
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionPreston Clegg
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionMartin Thielen
OpinionStephen Di Trolio
OpinionBenjamin Cole
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionGinny Brown Daniel
OpinionRaouf J. Halaby
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionGrace Sosa
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionBrian Williams
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff