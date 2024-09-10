Federal appeals court upholds Title IX exemption for religious schools

A federal appeals court recently upheld a lower court’s ruling in favor of granting a Title IX exemption for religious post-secondary institutions that receive federal funding.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | September 10, 2024
A federal appeals court recently upheld a lower court’s ruling in favor of granting a Title IX exemption for religious post-secondary institutions that receive federal funding.
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionAndrea Corso Johnson
OpinionSteve Cothran
OpinionPam Durso
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsDavid Bumgardner and Mark Wingfield
OpinionRichard Conville
AnalysisMara Richards Bim
OpinionBrad Bull
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionBrett Younger
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionEli Withers
OpinionJustin L. Addington
OpinionHarold Ivan Smith
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionWill McCorkle
OpinionCharles Qualls
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsDavid Bumgardner and Mark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsBNG staff
OpinionAndrea Corso Johnson
OpinionSteve Cothran
OpinionPam Durso
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionEli Withers
OpinionJustin L. Addington
OpinionHarold Ivan Smith
OpinionWill McCorkle
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionKerry Smith
OpinionCatherine Meeks
OpinionLarry Brumley
OpinionLaura Mayo
OpinionGuthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons
OpinionMara Richards Bim
OpinionJ. Basil Dannebohm
OpinionJack Nassar
OpinionKen Tatum
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionPreston Clegg
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff