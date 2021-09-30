Baptist News Global
Federal judge blocks part of Arizona abortion ban hours before it takes effect

September 30, 2021

Read the full story: The Hill

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a provision of Arizona’s new abortion ban hours before it was set to take effect, which would have prohibited abortions solely due to a diagnosis of a genetic abnormality or other fetal condition.

