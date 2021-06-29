First Denomination to Condemn Uyghur Muslim Genocide? Southern Baptists

While headlines focused on intra-Baptist fights during the recent Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) in Nashville, many commentators overlooked a remarkable resolution advocating for Uyghur Muslims in China.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | June 29, 2021
While headlines focused on intra-Baptist fights during the recent Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) in Nashville, many commentators overlooked a remarkable resolution advocating for Uyghur Muslims in China.
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionRuss Dean
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRyon Price
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsBNG staff
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionMark Wingfield
AnalysisLaura Ellis
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionRyon Price
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionJay Robison
OpinionGrace Ji-Sun Kim
OpinionSid Smith III
OpinionEarl Chappell
OpinionAllison Lanza
OpinionAmber Cantorna
OpinionLindsay Bergstrom
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionRob Lee
OpinionGary Cook
OpinionChris Robertson
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionCraig Nash
OpinionMark Wingfield
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff