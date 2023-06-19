Baptist News Global
First female Muslim federal judge in US history confirmed by the Senate

June 19, 2023

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Nusrat Choudhury, a longtime civil rights attorney, to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, making her the nation’s first female Muslim federal judge.

