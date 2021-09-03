Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

First Nations Version translates the New Testament for Native American readers

Exclude from home page  |  September 3, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

It’s a Bible verse familiar to many Christians — and even to many non-Christians who have seen John 3:16 on billboards and T-shirts or scrawled across eye black under football players’ helmets.

More Articles