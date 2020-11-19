Five faith facts about former President Barack Obama’s new book: ‘A Promised Land’

Former President Barack Obama’s new book, “A Promised Land,” only mentions four pages in its index under the category “faith and.”
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | November 19, 2020
Former President Barack Obama’s new book, “A Promised Land,” only mentions four pages in its index under the category “faith and.”
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionTiffany Bluhm
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionCorrie Shull
OpinionMichael Malloy
OpinionWendell Griffen
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionAlexa Larberg
AnalysisSteve Harmon
OpinionGreg Warner
NewsHelen Jerman
AnalysisCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionJohn R. Franke
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionRichard Hester
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsHelen Jerman
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsPat Cole
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionTiffany Bluhm
OpinionCorrie Shull
OpinionMichael Malloy
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionAlexa Larberg
OpinionGreg Warner
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionJohn R. Franke
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionRichard Hester
OpinionErin Robinson Hall
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionMartha Dixon Kearse
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionHarold Ivan Smith
OpinionAmber Cantorna
OpinionKaleb Graves
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff