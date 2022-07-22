Fletcher Seminary launches this fall, offering 2 graduate ministry degrees

Jesse C. Fletcher Seminary, a ministry-training school launched in the wake of Hardin-Simmons University’s 2020 decision to close its Logsdon Seminary, will begin offering two graduate degrees this fall.

Fletcher Seminary is based in San Antonio in facilities of Baptist Temple Church. Prior to closing Logsdon Seminary, Hardin-Simmons offered degrees from the university’s primary campus in Abilene, Texas, as well as at Trinity Baptist Church in San Antonio.

Fletcher will offer Master of Divinity and Master of Arts in Congregational Ministry degrees. The first 36 hours of the M.Div. also count toward the M.A. degree, and then M.Div. students will take an additional 42 hours, the school announced.

The M.Div.’s 78 credit hours will include 18 hours each in Christian scriptures, history and theology, and congregational leadership; nine hours each in spiritual formation and elective credits; and six hours in advanced ministry supervision, including one unit of Clinical Pastoral Education.

The 36 hours required for the M.A. include nine hours each in Christian scriptures, spiritual formation, Christian history and theology, and congregational leadership.

Courses will be offered on a hybrid model, according to the seminary website. “Under this model, students will come for a week in person at the beginning and end of each semester,” it said. “At least once every-other week, students will have a class meeting on Zoom, with the time convenient for the class and professor.”

Fletcher Seminary has received its 501(c)(3) determination letter from the Internal Revenue Service, making the school officially a tax-exempt organization, President Don Williford announced.

Fletcher will follow a trimester schedule, and seminary officials expect the first M.A. graduates to complete their degrees in about 18 months.

The overlapping nature of the M.Div. and M.A. degrees will enable students in both programs to share classes and learning experiences, the seminary said.

Fall classes begin with in-person seminars Sept. 19-23, the school said.

San Antonio is a hot spot for Baptist theological education options. In addition to Fletcher Seminary, Baylor University’s Truett Seminary, Wayland Baptist University’s School of Christian Studies and Northern Seminary all offer master’s-level ministry degrees in the city.

Fletcher Seminary carries the name of Hardin-Simmons’ 14th president, who led the university for decades and died at age 87 in 2018.

