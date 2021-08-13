Baptist News Global
Florida church vaccinates hundreds after 6 members die from COVID-19 in 10 days

August 13, 2021

Read the full story: USA Today

Six members of a Florida church died from COVID-19 within 10 days. Now, Impact Church in Jacksonville has vaccinated more than 1,000 people in the community and is looking to calm congregants’ fears about coronavirus vaccines.

