Florida GOP ousts chairman under investigation for alleged rape

The Republican Party of Florida has removed Chairman Christian Ziegler from his job as lawmakers attempt to move past a sexual assault probe ensnaring a GOP power couple.

The party booted Ziegler in a vote behind closed doors, Republican state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia confirmed to The Washington Post.

Ziegler has been accused of raping a woman who reportedly engaged in a three-way tryst with him and his wife, Bridget. Both Zieglers have resisted calls to step down. Christian Ziegler denied the allegations. Sarasota police are investigating the incident but have not yet filed charges.

Bridget Ziegler is a co-founder of the ultra-conservative group Moms for Liberty, which has led book-banning campaigns across the country. As a Sarasota County school board member for the past decade, she pushed an anti-LGBTQ+ agenda.

Christian Ziegler was a Sarasota County commissioner for four years until 2022.

Related article:

Sex scandal raises questions for Moms for Liberty and Florida GOP