Florida rejects Holocaust education textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

Exclude from home page  |  May 15, 2023

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Florida’s state education department rejected two new Holocaust-focused textbooks for classroom use, while forcing at least one other textbook to alter a passage about the Hebrew Bible in order to meet state approval.

