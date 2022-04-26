Baptist News Global
Florida school district removes ‘Purim Superhero,’ a book about a Jewish kid with 2 dads

Exclude from home page  |  April 26, 2022

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

A Florida school district has removed a 2013 picture book about a Jewish child whose fathers are gay from its school libraries, in the latest addition to a national book-banning wave spurred by conservative activism.

