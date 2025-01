Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Oct. 18, 2011, was a landmark day in Israeli history. Five years after he was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists, the Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit was released from captivity in Gaza and photographed in uniform saluting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in what felt like an iconic moment and a sign of the success of a committed protest movement for his freedom, led by his indefatigable parents.