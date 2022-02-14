Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Fordham names first woman and first layperson as president

Exclude from home page  |  February 14, 2022

Read the full story: Associated Press

fFordham University, a Jesuit institution in New York, has named Tania Tetlow as its new president. She is the first woman and first layperson to lead the school in its 181-year history.

More Articles