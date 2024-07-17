Former ‘Bachelor’ contestant Anna Redman apologizes for ‘flippant’ post about her Auschwitz visit attire

Anna Redman, a social media influencer and former contestant on reality dating show “The Bachelor,” has apologized for posting a “flippant” Instagram story sharing her planned outfit for a visit to Auschwitz.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | July 17, 2024
Anna Redman, a social media influencer and former contestant on reality dating show “The Bachelor,” has apologized for posting a “flippant” Instagram story sharing her planned outfit for a visit to Auschwitz.
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
OpinionRichard Conville
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBNG staff
OpinionJack Nassar
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionMartin Thielen
NewsMallory Challis
OpinionRobert P. Jones
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMara Richards Bim
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionRichard Wilson
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMara Richards Bim
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBNG staff
NewsBNG staff
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionJack Nassar
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionMartin Thielen
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionRichard Wilson
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionSally Evans
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionChuck Poole
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionRosaly Guzman
OpinionDavid Morris
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionShelby Peck
OpinionRachel Mumaw-Schweser
OpinionJoe Marlow
OpinionBrett Younger
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff