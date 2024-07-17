Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Former ‘Bachelor’ contestant Anna Redman apologizes for ‘flippant’ post about her Auschwitz visit attire

Exclude from home page  |  July 17, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Anna Redman, a social media influencer and former contestant on reality dating show “The Bachelor,” has apologized for posting a “flippant” Instagram story sharing her planned outfit for a visit to Auschwitz.

More Articles