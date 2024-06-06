Former Christian school employee and Kanakuk staffer Matthew Harmon arrested for child sexual assault

On May 28, the Dallas Police Child Exploitation Squad arrested Matthew Harmon, 46, on charges of sexual assault of a child for an offense that allegedly occurred in 2007 after a yearlong investigation. The alleged incident involved a victim Harmon met while working at The Providence Christian School in Dallas, where he was a teacher and coach from 2004 to 2007.

Additional charges are possible.

Harmon was a volunteer at Trinity Christian Academy for several years, assisting with an eighth grade wilderness camp, and worked summers at Kanakuk in Durango, Colo., and Kanakuk in Branson, Mo., beginning in 1995 through the mid-2000s.

The survivor told investigators Harmon began grooming her during private tutoring sessions when she was in eighth grade, sometimes buying her gifts such as bras and underwear. When she was around 16 years old, “Harmon had intercourse with her at his apartment and various hotels,” she said.

Although the abuse occurred in 2007, Providence did not learn of the allegations until 2022. Upon learning of the accusation against Harmon, it was reported to local authorities, and the school’s board of trustees hired an additional independent investigator “to review the allegations and school policies.”

The school has an all-white board of trustees of seven men and seven women. Started at Northwest Bible Church in 1989, the school now occupies its own building on Lovers Lane in Dallas, adjacent to some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Central Dallas. Ten of the 14 board members are members of Park Cities Presbyterian Church, a Dallas megachurch affiliated with the conservative Presbyterian Church in America.

Providence School released a community update regarding the investigation’s findings, acknowledging the courage of survivors who came forward to tell their stories during the investigation and affirming the credibility of multiple accounts of misconduct. These accounts include: Grooming behavior, emotional abuse, inappropriate sexual conversations and sexual abuse of a minor.

According to the statement, the reported child sexual abuse occurred “both during the time he was employed at Providence and after.”

The statement also acknowledges “inadequacies at Providence” regarding policies, procedures, response training and general culture, which the independent investigator determined were factors in Harmon’s ability to abuse children at the institution. This includes findings that a previous investigation into Harmon’s grooming behavior incorrectly determined the behavior “was not sexual in nature and raised concerns about defaming Harmon.”

There also is evidence that abuse accusations in the past had been handled by staff in “defensive” manners, such as accusing students of making false accusations rather than conducting “victim-centered” investigations.

In terms of culture, the statement cites teachings on modesty and abstinence — core values of evangelical purity culture — as contributing factors to the institution’s failure to properly respond to accusations. The investigator found sentiments of shame and responsibility weighed heavily on victims for their experiences abuse, likely contributing to delayed disclosure. In turn, respect and obedience to authorities was heavily emphasized “to the exclusion of appropriate boundaries,” including the inability of students to “speak up or say ‘no’ when disobedience of authority was warranted.”

These findings align with various projects in recent Christian scholarship relating to purity culture and evangelicalism.

Due to his connection with Kanakuk Kamps, survivors and advocates of Kanakuk-related abuse have added Harmon’s photo and description to the Facts About Kanakuk website. According to their sources, Harmon and his family have a “close friendship” with the White family, owners of Kanakuk, “spanning decades,” and they have has worked with youth at Kanakuk-affiliated ministries in many different capacities. The Harmon family even maintain a residence “located directly adjacent to Kanakuk with access to the K-2 campground.”

Advocates write that Kanakuk Kamps provided Harmon “frequent” and at times “unsupervised access” to campgrounds and facilities as recently as 2022.

Detectives determined Harmon was “in contact with thousands of children through his work and volunteering” and have identified additional victims. They believe there may be other victims still not identified.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Harmon to please contact Dallas Police Child Exploitation Squad Detective Seyl at (214) 671-4473 or [email protected].

