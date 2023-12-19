Baptist News Global
Former Mississippi House candidate charged after Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol

December 19, 2023

A Satanic Temple display inside the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines was destroyed, and a former U.S. Navy fighter pilot who was recently defeated in a statehouse election in Mississippi is accused of causing the damage.

