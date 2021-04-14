Baptist News Global
Fox stands behind Tucker Carlson after ADL urges his firing

Fox Corp. is standing behind Tucker Carlson after the Anti-Defamation League last week called for the company to fire the opinion host for his on-air defense of the white-supremacist “great replacement” theory.

