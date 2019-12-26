Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Fragile Notre Dame Cathedral Might Not Be Entirely Saved: Rector

CuratedHuffington Post  |  December 26, 2019

Read the full story: Huffington Post

The rector of Notre Dame Cathedral says the Paris landmark is still so fragile that there’s a “50% chance” the structure might not be saved, because scaffolding installed before this year’s fire is threatening the vaults of the Gothic monument.

More Articles