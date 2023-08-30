Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

France’s education minister bans long robes in classrooms. They’re worn mainly by Muslims

Exclude from home page  |  August 30, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

France’s education minister announced Monday a ban on long robes in classrooms starting with the new school year, saying the garments worn mainly by Muslims are testing secularism in the nation’s schools.

More Articles