France’s education minister bans long robes in classrooms. They’re worn mainly by Muslims

France’s education minister announced Monday a ban on long robes in classrooms starting with the new school year, saying the garments worn mainly by Muslims are testing secularism in the nation’s schools.
BNG staff | August 30, 2023
