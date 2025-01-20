Franklin Graham equates Trump’s inauguration with God’s blessing

Evangelist Franklin Graham echoed Donald Trump’s dark view of America in peril as he took the podium to pray during Trump’s presidential inaugural Jan. 20.

“Mr. President, the last four years there were times I’m sure you thought it was pretty dark, but look what God has done,” Graham said directly to Trump before the prayer. “We praise him and give him glory.”

The son of the late Billy Graham has become one of Trump’s most ardent evangelical supporters, and both organizations he leads — Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association — continue to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in donations despite Franklin Graham’s politicking.

Here is the text of his prayer:

“Our Father and our God, thou has said blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord. As the prophet Daniel prayed, blessed be the name of God forever and ever, for wisdom and might are his. He changes the times and the seasons, he removes kings, he raises up kings. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to those who have understanding.

“Our Father, today as President Donald J. Trump takes the oath of office once again, we come to say thank you, O Lord our God.

“When Donald Trump’s enemies thought he was down and out, you and you alone saved his life and raised him up with strength and power by your mighty hand.”

“Father, when Donald Trump’s enemies thought he was down and out, you and you alone saved his life and raised him up with strength and power by your mighty hand. We pray for President Trump, that you watch over, protect, guide, direct him, give him your wisdom from your throne on high. We ask that you bless him and that our nation also be blessed through him. We also ask that you bless and protect Melania, his first lady. We thank you for the beauty, the warmth and grace that she shows not only to this nation, but to the whole world.

“We thank you for Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha, and their young family. May he be a strength to President Trump to stand beside him to hold up his arms, like Aaron held up the arms of Moses in the midst of battle. The prophet Samuel reminded the people it was you who brought them up from the land of Egypt and he said now, ‘Stand still, so that I may reason with you before the Lord.’ So Father, we take this moment to stand still to remember the great things that you have done for this nation.

“Father, thank you for the protection, the bounty, the freedoms that we so enjoy. We remember to keep our eyes fixed on you and may our hearts be included to your voice. We know that America can never be great again if we turn our backs on you. We ask for your help.

“We pray all of this in the name of the Kings of Kings, the Lord of Lords, your Son, my Savior and our Redeemer, Jesus Christ. Amen.”

