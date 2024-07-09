Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

French voters reject far right — but elevate left-wing alliance with history of antisemitism allegations

Exclude from home page  |  July 9, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

In a surprise outcome, French voters rejected a far-right party with antisemitic roots — but elevated a left-wing alliance that has faced antisemitism allegations of its own.

More Articles