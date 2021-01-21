Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

From Biden’s giant Bible to Christian flags waved by rioters, ‘religion’ means different things to different people and different eras

Exclude from home page  |  January 21, 2021

Read the full story: The Conversation

The Bible featured prominently in the inauguration. In fact, three were used in the swearing-in ceremonies – Kamala Harris used both Thurgood Marshall’s and one belonging to a friend; Joseph Biden used a 128-year-old family Bible.

More Articles