Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

From ‘Lent-in-a-box’ to ‘ash n dash’

Exclude from home page  |  February 16, 2021

Read the full story: Sojourners

When Palm Sunday arrived in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic had only just begun, and Tom Ancona’s church, Holy Martyrs, was entirely shut down. There was no way to bless and distribute palm branches to congregants.

More Articles