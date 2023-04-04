Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

From Senate subcommittee to Easter sermon: Raphael Warnock on life as a pastor-politician

Exclude from home page  |  April 4, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Raphael Warnock, U.S. senator and Baptist pastor, was wrapping up his time on Capitol Hill before heading back to his native Georgia in time for what is perhaps the busiest week of the year for Christian clergy.

More Articles