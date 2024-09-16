Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Funeral for son of Ukraine chief rabbi cited as rebuke to Putin’s claims of ‘de-nazification’

Exclude from home page  |  September 16, 2024

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Kyiv’s Brodsky Synagogue was packed with mourners Thursday (Sept. 12) for the funeral of Anton Samborskyi, who was killed in action in Russia in August after being drafted to the Ukrainian Army.

More Articles