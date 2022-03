Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

If you’ve never heard of Gary North that may be because he wanted it that way. Nevertheless, when North died in Georgia recently at age 80, he’d quietly become one of the notable religious and political architects of our time. He was a prolific author and an éminence grise of the Christian Right who never gave media interviews, but who, in an ultimate irony, received major obituary notices from Christianity Today and The New York Times (publications he loathed) and not much elsewhere.