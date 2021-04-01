Baptist News Global
Georgia faith leaders to leave water bottles around Capitol in protest of new voter laws

April 1, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Faith leaders in Georgia are fighting back against a new law that bans offering food and water to people waiting in line to vote, with many voicing opposition or planning protests against a statute they say targets people of color.

