Georgia monastery welcomes additional solitude during COVID

The Monastery of the Holy Spirits outside Atlanta shut down public prayers and services and its gift shop, museum and food pantry when health officials urged people to shelter in place early on during the pandemic.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | January 25, 2022
The Monastery of the Holy Spirits outside Atlanta shut down public prayers and services and its gift shop, museum and food pantry when health officials urged people to shelter in place early on during the pandemic.
OpinionSid Smith III
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionBob Newell
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSpencer Boersma
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionErica Whitaker
AnalysisJacob Alan Cook
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionZack Hunt
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionRobert P. Jones
NewsMaina Mwaura and Mark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionTerry Austin
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionKen Sehested
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionCharles Qualls
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura and Mark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionSid Smith III
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionSpencer Boersma
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionZack Hunt
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionEdafe Okporo
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionJamar A. Boyd II
OpinionBill Greenwood Jr.
OpinionPam Durso and Carol McEntyre
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionBeverly A. Howard
OpinionJoel Bowman Sr.
OpinionGeorge Mason
OpinionDarrell Hamilton II
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionMichael Woolf
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionMaina Mwaura
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff