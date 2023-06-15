Baptist News Global
Germany to give $1.4 billion to Holocaust survivors globally in 2024

June 15, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said Thursday that Germany has agreed to extend another $1.4 billion (1.29 billion euros) overall for Holocaust survivors around the globe for the coming year.

