GOD TV Dispute Has Israel Talking About Messianic Jews

An evangelical broadcaster who boasted of miraculously securing a TV license in Israel now risks being taken off the air over suspicions of trying to convert Jews to Christianity.
CuratedChristianity Today | May 27, 2020
An evangelical broadcaster who boasted of miraculously securing a TV license in Israel now risks being taken off the air over suspicions of trying to convert Jews to Christianity.
CuratedChristianity Today
OpinionClare Johnson
CuratedAssociated Press
OpinionMatthew Tennant
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
OpinionCurtis W. Freeman and Steven R. Harmon
CuratedReligion News Service
CuratedHuffington Post
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBill Leonard
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionRichard Hester
OpinionDavid White
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
OpinionJames Ellis III
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
OpinionJason Koon
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionClare Johnson
OpinionMatthew Tennant
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionCurtis W. Freeman and Steven R. Harmon
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionRichard Hester
OpinionDavid White
OpinionJames Ellis III
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionJason Koon
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionJennifer Hawks
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionMichael Woolf
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionDennis Foust
OpinionKate Hanch
OpinionDavid With
OpinionCody J. Sanders
OpinionErich Bridges
CuratedChristianity Today
CuratedAssociated Press
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
CuratedReligion News Service
CuratedHuffington Post
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff