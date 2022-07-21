Baptist News Global
GOP Candidate: Hypothetical 14-Year-Old Incest Victim Is ‘Perfect Example’ For Abortion Ban

July 21, 2022

Tudor Dixon, a leading Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, confirmed in a recent interview that her opposition to abortion rights extends even to a minor who is raped by a family member.

