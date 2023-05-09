Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

GOP presidential candidates woo Iowa’s pivotal evangelicals to pry them away from Trump

Exclude from home page  |  May 9, 2023

Read the full story: Des Moines Register

Des Moines Pastor Michael Demastus was meeting privately with U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and a group of other faith leaders earlier this year when Scott asked if he could pray over the group.

More Articles