GOP Sen. John Kennedy To Arab American Witness: ‘You Support Hamas, Don’t You?’

September 24, 2024

Read the full story: HuffPost

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) on Tuesday baselessly accused an Arab American witness of supporting terrorists during a Senate hearing, and as she called out his blatant Islamophobia, the GOP senator told her to “hide her head in a bag.”

