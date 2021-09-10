Baptist News Global
Government and charitable actions likely kept millions of Americans out of food insecurity during the pandemic

September 10, 2021

Despite the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the vulnerable in the United States, the percentage of Americans in food-insecure households held steady in 2020 at 10.5%, figures released on Sept. 8, 2021, show.

