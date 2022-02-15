Baptist News Global
Gunman fires shots at Jewish candidate for Louisville mayor

February 15, 2022

A gunman opened fire on a Jewish Democrat who is running for mayor of Louisville, Kentucky. Craig Greenberg, the candidate, said he is safe, and the police said one possible motive was the fact that the target is Jewish.

