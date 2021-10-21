Baptist News Global
Haiti Negotiates with Gang over $1 Million Ransom for Each Kidnapped Missionary

Exclude from home page  |  October 21, 2021

Negotiations stretched into a fourth day seeking the return of 17 members of a US-based missionary group kidnapped over the weekend by a violent gang that is demanding $1 million ransom per person.

