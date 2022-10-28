Hardin-Simmons faculty overwhelmingly vote no confidence in president

Three-fourths of the faculty of Hardin-Simmons University have affirmed a “no confidence” vote in President Eric Bruntmyer.

BNG confirmed the action with multiple sources with direct knowledge of the faculty vote, and the Baptist Standard confirmed the news with HSU Faculty President Jennifer Eames, a professor of physician assistant studies.

Eames told the Standard the vote was due to “serious concerns over the health and future of the university under the current administration” and that faculty requested the board of trustees to terminate Bruntmyer and begin the process of finding his replacement.

Bruntmyer and the board have been embroiled in controversy for several years now due to conflicts of the direction of the Texas Baptist school, the closure of its Logdson Seminary allegedly for financial reasons and the adoption of a peculiar statement of faith.

Eames also told the Standard faculty concerns include “a sharp decline (25%) in enrollment during Bruntmyer’s time in office” and “a lack of drop in expenditures despite steep program and faculty cuts.”

She added that faculty also expressed concern about a “failure to raise funds; consistent failure to establish, engage in, or develop shared governance as required by accreditation; unanswered questions regarding reallocating endowment funds; breakdown of recent negotiations for the purchase of the Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing resulting in a lawsuit from McMurry University; and poor handling of the development and implementation of a University Statement of Faith, including Baptist faculty outcry against the required signature of a confession of faith.”

Eames said a recent survey of faculty showed “a devastated faculty morale.”

When the faculty of a university votes no confidence in a president, the action has no binding effect, because the president is hired and fired only by the board of trustees. However, few presidents survive such faculty actions, which most trustee boards take seriously.

Research published by the Journal of Research on the College President last year found that in 56% of cases where faculty voted no confidence in a leader, that person was gone within six months.

By the account of some critics, the board itself has been as much a problem as Bruntmyer. Many of the most controversial things Bruntmyer has done have happened with trustee approval.

Eames said a letter to the board communicating the results of the faculty no confidence vote explains: “We have waited, meeting after meeting, decision after decision, patiently giving space for any signs of stabilization or improvement. The continuous declining results we have seen to date merit action now.”

Trustee Chair Rick Strange has not issued any public response to the faculty vote.

Bruntmyer became the Abilene, Texas, school’s 16th president in 2016. He came to the role from Dallas Baptist University — another Texas Baptist school — where he was vice president for financial affairs and chief financial officer.

Bruntmyer earned a law degree with a concentration in business and litigation in 1994 from Baylor School of Law. He also holds a master of business administration degree, with a concentration in accounting, from DBU. Prior to his service at DBU, he worked in private practice as an attorney.

