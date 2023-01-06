Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Haredi Jewish organization lashes back at New York Times over reporting on schools

Exclude from home page  |  January 6, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Agudath Israel of America, a lobbying group on behalf of Haredi Jewish synagogues and schools, has mounted an aggressive media and billboard campaign answering a New York Times investigation into New York state’s private yeshiva schools.

More Articles