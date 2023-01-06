Haredi Jewish organization lashes back at New York Times over reporting on schools

Agudath Israel of America, a lobbying group on behalf of Haredi Jewish synagogues and schools, has mounted an aggressive media and billboard campaign answering a New York Times investigation into New York state’s private yeshiva schools.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | January 6, 2023
Agudath Israel of America, a lobbying group on behalf of Haredi Jewish synagogues and schools, has mounted an aggressive media and billboard campaign answering a New York Times investigation into New York state’s private yeshiva schools.
NewsBNG staff
OpinionNapolean Harris
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsBNG staff
OpinionChrista Brown
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionPhil Christopher
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRehman Chishti and Knox Thames
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionShirley Taylor
OpinionPaula Sheridan and Beverly Howard
OpinionTom Reynolds
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisMallory Challis
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAudrey Simango
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsKristen Thomason
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionNapolean Harris
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionChrista Brown
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionPhil Christopher
OpinionRehman Chishti and Knox Thames
OpinionShirley Taylor
OpinionPaula Sheridan and Beverly Howard
OpinionTom Reynolds
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionSteven R. Harmon
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionHarold Ivan Smith
OpinionJoshua Goocey
OpinionBenjamin Brown
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionMark Wingfield
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff