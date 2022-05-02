Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Harriet Tubman led military raids during the Civil War as well as her better-known slave rescues

Exclude from home page  |  May 2, 2022

Read the full story: The Conversation

Harriet Tubman was barely 5 feet tall and didn’t have a dime to her name. What she did have was a deep faith and powerful passion for justice that was fueled by a network of Black and white abolitionists determined to end slavery in America.

More Articles