Harris Calls Trump ‘Insulting’ For Claiming His Conviction Appeals To Black Voters

June 25, 2024

Read the full story: HuffPost

Vice President Kamala Harris slammed former President Donald Trump for repeatedly claiming that he appeals to Black voters because of his felony conviction, saying the Republican candidate’s racist efforts to reach Black Americans are “insulting.”

