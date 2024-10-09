Harris proposes that Medicare cover more in-home health care, filling a large gap for older Americans and their caregivers

Vice President Kamala Harris outlined a proposal to allow Medicare to expand its coverage of home health care for older Americans. The Democratic presidential nominee announced this plan on the television talk show “The View.”
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | October 9, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris outlined a proposal to allow Medicare to expand its coverage of home health care for older Americans. The Democratic presidential nominee announced this plan on the television talk show “The View.”
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDavid Sapp
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionMara Richards Bim
NewsMallory Challis
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionPaul Holbrook
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionMary Elizabeth Hanchey
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionDarrell Hamilton II
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsChris Hughes
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsChris Hughes
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBNG staff
OpinionDavid Sapp
OpinionMara Richards Bim
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionPaul Holbrook
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionMary Elizabeth Hanchey
OpinionDarrell Hamilton II
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionHolly Hollman
OpinionPaula Garrett
OpinionChuck Poole
OpinionNataly Mora Sorenson
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionSarah Boberg
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionChuck Poole
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionJoel Bowman Sr.
OpinionMara Richards Bim
OpinionJ. Claude Huguley
OpinionMark Wingfield
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff