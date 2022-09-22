Baptist News Global
He Could Be Our First Jewish President. But First He Needs to Beat a Christian Nationalist.

September 22, 2022

Read the full story: Politico

In one of the poorest neighborhoods in one of the poorest big cities in the country, blocks away from where a woman was gunned down just the day before, Josh Shapiro is singing with a group of Black pastors.

