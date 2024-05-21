Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

He feared coming out. Now this pastor wants to help Black churches become as welcoming as his own

Exclude from home page  |  May 21, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

It was daunting when the Rev. Brandon Thomas Crowley, at age 22, replaced a beloved pastor who had ministered to one of suburban Boston’s most famed Black churches for 24 years.

More Articles