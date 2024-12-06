Head of Dobson Institute says, ‘It’s morning in America again’

With a direct pull from President Ronald Reagan’s 1984 re-election campaign, the head of the James Dobson Family Institute has declared with Donald Trump’s election victory, “it’s morning again in America.”

Joe Waresak’s December letter to supporters of the institute lauds Trump’s second election as saving the United States from the abyss of Democratic leadership.

“The sun appears to be rising again in America, and I have renewed hope that God is not done with our country,” he said. “To quote an iconic Ronald Reagan campaign commercial, ‘It’s morning again in America.’ Our prayers were answered; the people of this country voted for good versus evil and, by doing so, breathed new life into our nation.”

He added: “God answered our prayers and has graciously spared our nation from an onslaught of a radical leftist agenda that would have probably destroyed its remaining moral foundation and the freedoms we hold dear.”

As BNG previously reported, James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, has a long history of warning of impending doom if a Democrat is elected president. Focus on the Family and its array of spin-off entities all promote a conservative Republican agenda under guise of a “biblical” worldview.

Waresak brags in his December letter that the Dobson Policy Center’s partisan “Countdown to Decision 2024” initiative “was a huge success.”

“The effort reached 10 million ‘non-engaged’ Christian voters, including over 5 million in six swing states,” he said. “In 2025, the policy center, led by Gary Bauer, senior vice president of public policy, will continue to encourage and equip Christians to engage in the public square. One of our highest goals is to see the church step back into a position of influence and leadership regarding the cultural and policy issues of our day.”

Waresak directly links the “morning in America” motif of a second Trump administration with the hope of Christmas: “I pray that this awakening that seems to have occurred for many Americans will result in more than an amazing political comeback by a candidate or a party. I hope this movement toward returning to our country’s golden years will become a spiritual revival that will result in millions of people embracing Jesus as their Lord and Savior — and Christmas is the perfect time to ‘go tell it on the mountain.’”

The Dobson Institute and its Dobson Culture Center are poised to help bring America back to God, he adds. “Through the Lord’s gracious providence, he has granted America an opportunity to make significant course corrections. There is great work to be done, and I pray you will consider supporting us in our ongoing efforts.”

Related articles:

At 88, James Dobson still warning of doom if a Democrat is elected president

‘Pro-family’ groups hail Trump win as ‘time for the church to arise’