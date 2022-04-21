Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Health Care Sharing Ministry Sharity Leaves 10K Families with Millions in Unpaid Bills

Exclude from home page  |  April 21, 2022

Read the full story: Christianity Today

Around 10,000 families whose faith led them to “share in one another’s medical expense burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ” have instead ended up with unpaid bills totaling over $50 million after their health care sharing ministry shut down.

More Articles